Invent Idaho is hosting a professional development event Saturday at the College of Eastern Idaho to help teachers and parents prepare their students to be innovators.
Invent Idaho is the state’s branch of the National Invention Convention, a competition sponsored by United Technologies since 2016 that encourages students to come up with their own working inventions and prototypes. The competition is open for all K-12 students, though Idaho’s coordinator Beth Brubaker said it has been especially popular with elementary schools in the state.
“We are training them to have a mindset of a problem-solver in the real world. We want to prepare them for future life skills, not just in the STEM pipeline,” Brubaker said.
Students can compete in five categories with their creations: working models, nonworking models, gadgets and games, adaptations of current inventions and a category for futuristic pitches named for Jules Verne.
In 2018, four elementary school students from the Idaho Falls area made it to the National Attention Convention in Dearborn, Mich., after winning the Invent Idaho finals. One of the creations in the adaptation category was the Bleacher Baby, a cushioned high chair designed by a Summit Hills Elementary School student to slot on top of bleacher seats.
The free professional development workshop goes from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. in CEI’s Building 6 and is being partially funded by Idaho National Laboratory. Teachers will receive activities and programs that they add to their curriculum to encourage practical problem-solving and resources to help students interested in competing regionally or nationally.
Southeast Idaho’s regional event will be held in Idaho Falls from Feb. 7-8 and the state finals will be at the University of Idaho on March 6-7. Last year around 2,000 students competed in the Invent Idaho program statewide and 125 of those eventually made it to the state finals.
Registration is still open for the free professional development workshop. Interested teachers can contact southeast Idaho’s regional coordinator Brenda Greenhalgh at brenda.greenhalgh@inl.gov.