The College of Eastern Idaho Board of Trustees recently approved an increase to the community college's dual-credit program, increasing the price from $65 to $75 per credit.
The change will happen this fall, according to a CEI news release.
"CEI joins other Idaho community colleges in this statewide move to maximize advanced opportunities reimbursement money from the state," the release said. "Idaho law allows for a maximum reimbursement of $75 per credit for dual credit classes using advanced opportunities money."
The current fee was set at $65 more than a decade ago, the release said. College of Southern Idaho also recently raised the price of its dual enrollment courses by $10 per credit, the Twin Falls Times-News reported.
The community college partnered with Idaho Falls School District 91 last December to create its Jumpstart College Program — which allows high school juniors with at least a 3.0 GPA to begin taking general college courses, such as English, through the college.
"The high school counselors are working with their students in order to combine some of their junior and senior requirements with the college curriculum in order to get 36 credit hours by the time that they graduate from high school," CEI Dual Credit Coordinator Becca Franco said in the release.