Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Autopsies performed on the four students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said.
Sarah A. Miller - member image share, Idaho Statesman
College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) and the Idaho Falls campuses of University of Idaho and Idaho State University invite the community to join us for a candlelight vigil this Wednesday, November 30 at 6 p.m. to honor the memory of the four University students tragically killed earlier this month: Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Kaylee Goncalves.
The vigil will be held in CEI's cafeteria (Building 3; 1600 S 25th E) and will take place at the same time as the vigil being held at the University of Idaho's main campus in Moscow.
We invite anyone who would like to honor the memory of these victims and show support for their loved ones and the University of Idaho community to join us on Wednesday.
Additional information about ways to support the victims’ families and the University of Idaho campus community can be found at www.uidaho.edu/remember.
