Students walking into their first day of class at College of Eastern Idaho had to step through a field of slogans.
The chalk messages had been left on the sidewalks outside nearly every entrance on campus. They reminded students that "Never Fear — Help is Always Here," to take their "Steps to a Bright Future" by walking through the "Door of Possibility."
This is the third year that the school has been open as College of Eastern Idaho and the 50th anniversary of the opening of the original campus for Eastern Idaho Technical College, CEI's predecessor in Idaho Falls.
Enrollment has continued to grow at the college since the name change. More than 1,400 students have enrolled for the fall semester so far, up from 1,200 last year. CEI spokesman Todd Wightman said the school built another parking lot to accommodate more students but parking space was still so limited Monday morning that some students parked in the field north of the school.
The college's final enrollment numbers won't be released for several more weeks. Dual-enrollment students cannot be counted until after the high schools start next week and others will drop out throughout the semester.
Becca Johnson sat down for her first college class at 9 a.m. The 18-year-old Shelley High School graduate was enrolled in the dental assistant program, which had been recommended to her by an aunt who had graduated from the program at Eastern Idaho Technical College.
"I'm still not sure what to expect, but it's the next stage of my life," Johnson said.
Johnson will commute from Shelley to the campus every weekday for the next 11 months. Students did not set foot in the college's dental lab during their first day, but the first patient will come in for treatment next week.
Raeleen Roberts has been the program coordinator and lead teacher for the dental assistant program since 2001. She said that spaces in the class were limited to 16 students a year but that all her graduates were able to find a dentistry job if they wanted one.
"It's a longer program, so they get to know more information and get more experience by studying here," Roberts said.
More than 300 of the students also are taking at least one online course. Director of Online Learning Ryan Faulkner said that while the college has students registered for online classes from as far away as Salmon and Buhl or attending the satellite campus in Rexburg, the majority also are physically enrolled in classes in Idaho Falls.
"We want the ability for all students to take as many courses as they can. If there's something they need or want to take that conflicts with another class, they can turn to the online version," Faulkner said.
Eventually, Faulkner hoped that half of all the students would be able to take at least one online course during their time at CEI. So far the online classes are mostly for the early general education subjects, such as English and biology, that can more easily teach the same material in person or remotely.
Between classes, Matthew Campbell took a smoke break with one of the faculty leaders in the computer technology division. The 35-year-old was entering the second of three years it would take to earn his degree in cybersecurity and was enjoying his first return to a classroom since he graduated from high school.
"It's been absolutely fantastic. I thought I was going to lose a lot more years trying to get into this job," Campbell said.
Next week, the College of Eastern Idaho will host a series of student programs during "Falcon Week." There will be an outdoor activities fundraiser in the center quad, school-organized nights at the Paramount Theater and the Idaho Falls Chukars game and a 50th birthday celebration on Sept. 3.
A 2016 report from the Research and Business Development Center estimated that the college could reach an enrollment of 4,000 students by year six. Bonneville County voters approved the community college in May 2017.
With the current limitations in how many parking spots and classrooms are available, topping the 4,000-student threshold will likely rely on increasing the number of online and dual-enrollment students.
"I think (dual enrollment) is really going to be the future. You can save a ton of money if you have a year or more of college credits done during high school," Wightman said.
Wightman estimated that counting those dual-enrollment students would increase the enrollment count by at least 200. He also pointed out that in the past, enrollment at the college had increased when the economy began doing worse and the lower tuition costs pulled students away from more expensive schools.