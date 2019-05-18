College of Eastern Idaho will host a three-day event to help 50 students start thinking about future career options.
The event, titled "Explore Your Future," will go 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from June 11 to 13 and will look to help students interested in going into STEM careers.
The event costs $15 per student and is aimed toward high school students aged 15 to 21 working with Vocational Rehabilitation and/or 10th- through 12th-graders from regional high schools, according to a CEI pamphlet.
"We're hoping students get an understanding that there are other options than just a four-year degree," College of Eastern Idaho's administrative assistant Lori Killian said.
Killian said the purpose of the event is to prepare students for career exploration, workforce readiness, self-advocacy and employability.
Students will be able to explore career options and work with STEM professionals to learn about classes that can be taken at the community college.
Community professionals from fields such as nursing, dental assisting, surgical technician, auto and diesel mechanics and cybersecurity will be at the event.
Those who sign up will be entered into a $250 drawing from the College of Eastern Idaho Foundation.
Registration for the event ends June 7. Those interested can register by emailing Killian at lori.killian@cei.edu.