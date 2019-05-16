Fifteen Bonneville County School District seniors are expected to earn six free college credits at the College of Eastern Idaho this summer.
The community college is hosting its first ever bridge summer program, Bridge to Success, this June to help students get a head start and learn valuable college study skills, Center for New Directions Coordinator Julie McMurtrey said.
The eight-week program goes from June 3 to July 25, as students will take Psychology 101 and Communications 101 four days a week, Monday through Thursday.
"We're trying to ease that transition for students coming out of high school," McMurtrey said.
College of Eastern Idaho will run the program through a $20,000 grant from Idaho National Laboratory and Idaho STEM Action Center, McMurtrey said. The two classes will transfer easily to any Idaho public university, she added.
Those interested must be 2019 high school graduates from Bonneville County. Seniors outside of Bonneville County and juniors in high school also can apply but acceptance is on a space-available basis, according to the College of Eastern Idaho's application.
Students interested must be accepted to CEI and have to have a letter of recommendation from a non-family member. Applications for the program are due to CEI by Monday.
"We want to teach kids those essential skills, like note-taking and how to properly read a textbook without reading every page," McMurtrey said. "We want to help them transition from high school, where things can be pretty structured, to navigating higher education."