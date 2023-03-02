Craig Miller has resigned from the College of Eastern Idaho's board of trustees effective Wednesday.
CEI's board announced the resignation at its regularly scheduled meeting held Tuesday.
Miller is leaving his post nearly two years early.
“I have been honored to serve as one of the inaugural Trustees for CEI and my decision to resign was not an easy one but was driven by the demands of my other commitments which have impacted my ability to devote the time needed to support the college as well as a trustee should,” Miller said in a college news release.
In addition to his responsibilities as a trustee, Miller is currently the principal of Black Canyon Middle School after serving as a vice principal at Thunder Ridge High School, the release said. He was recognized as the Idaho Assistant Principal of the Year in 2020.
Board Chairman Park Price said Miller served the college faithfully throughout his five and a half years of service.
“His rich background in middle, high school and career technical education in Idaho has provided invaluable insight to the Trustees’ direction of the college, especially when it comes to expanding early college opportunities and encouraging area students to take advantage of them,” Price said.
As a result of Miller's resignation, and according to Idaho state law, the board of trustees must fill the vacancy until re-election can occur. The board will seek applications to fill the vacancy until March 17. Applicants must live in Zone 4 in order to apply for the position and are asked to submit a resume and cover letter to Amanda Logan, CEI's director of External Affairs and Executive Secretary to the Board of Trustees, at 1600 S. 25th East or to amanda.logan@cei.edu.
Following the review of the applications, the top candidates will be interviewed during a special board of trustees meeting at the end of March.
The board will then make a final selection during a special board meeting in the first half of April, and the new trustee will be sworn in at the regularly scheduled meeting on April 25.
The newly appointed trustee will serve until the following trustee election, scheduled for November 2024.
