College of Eastern Idaho representatives got their first view Tuesday of what the school's planned career technical building will look like.
Architects from two consulting firms presented a design for the Future Tech building to the Board of Trustees during a work session Tuesday morning. The design is not finalized and has not been officially approved by the trustees yet, but it provided an early three-dimensional look at the 80,000-square-foot building.
The lead design team for the building comes from the Boise-based Lombard Conrad Architects. Lombard Conrad is the firm that designed the applied technology and innovation center at the College of Southern Idaho and several buildings for Boise State University. The college also contracted with Oregon-based Opsis Architecture, which took the lead on presenting the layout to the college.
"We're really interested in understanding how a building that is supposed to be about the future and technology can come together with a sense of place, the natural geology," principal architect Joe Baldwin said.
The Future Tech building, which will be built on the north end of the CEI campus, will be dedicated to providing career-technical education to current students and continuing education to workers in and around Idaho Falls.
The project has a total cost projected of around $35 million. The project already received $1.2 million from a U.S. Department of Commerce grant in October that is matched by local funds and $3 million from the "Building Idaho's Future" bill approved in March.
The blueprints presented Tuesday laid out a two-story building with space for a security operations center for cybersecurity training, virtual reality labs, and field testing labs for various trades.
The building will provide high-tech educational facilities and additional common spaces for students to collaborate. Public work areas are proposed for "learning bridges" crossing the second floor of the building and a large communal set of stairs, similar to the gathering space built for Black Canyon Middle School.
The concerns voiced by the college representatives and trustees Tuesday largely related to traffic and parking instead of the building's appearance. CEI President Rick Aman floated the benefits of working with the city to add an additional road into the college from 25th Street to alleviate some of the travel concerns.
Trustee Carrie Scheid worried how the expanded college could strain the school parking lot, especially when it comes to outside groups interested in using the new facilities.
"In this community, there aren't a lot of 300-seat conference centers, and I suspect it will get a lot of use. You're talking about the parking is maybe 150 spaces," Scheid said.
CEI representatives told the Post Register last year the college expected to finalize the design process by the end of 2021.