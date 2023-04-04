Following a series of recent special meetings for the College of Eastern Idaho's board of trustees, the last being held Thursday, board members were finally able to interview candidates who applied to fill the Zone 4 vacancy left by Trustee Craig Miller.
As a result of Miller’s resignation, one that comes nearly two years early, and according to Idaho state law, the board of trustees cannot leave the position open. Current trustees must fill the vacancy until a re-election can occur.
The board sought applications until March 17 and said in a CEI news release that they would make a final selection during a special board meeting on April 10, and have the newest trustee sworn in at the regularly scheduled meeting on April 25.
The newly appointed trustee will serve until the following trustee election, scheduled for November 2024.
The board interviewed the following three candidates who applied and live in Zone 4:
• Cecile Pérez, a community advocate and volunteer, is interested in the position and plans on returning to the college as a student this fall.
• Ethan Huffman is a communications and government affairs professional who serves as lead for National Security Strategic Communication at Idaho National Laboratory.
• Marsha McDaniel, a senior adviser at Idaho National Laboratory, isa former diplomat withexperience in government, industry and external engagement.
The trustees said in the release that they were glad to have three distinct choices, all bringing different assets, backgrounds and perspectives to the board.
