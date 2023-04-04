College of Eastern Idaho logo

Following a series of recent special meetings for the College of Eastern Idaho's board of trustees, the last being held Thursday, board members were finally able to interview candidates who applied to fill the Zone 4 vacancy left by Trustee Craig Miller.

As a result of Miller’s resignation, one that comes nearly two years early, and according to Idaho state law, the board of trustees cannot leave the position open. Current trustees must fill the vacancy until a re-election can occur.


