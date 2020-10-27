White Pine Charter School and American Heritage Charter School are wrapping up a monthlong food drive competition this week.
Both schools have been running a canned food drive during the month of October. The competition between the schools was intended as a way to stoke participation and gather donations for the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls.
“It’s fun to see how motivated kids can get for little rewards like that while doing something super positive,” said Tiffnee Hurst, elementary principal at American Heritage.
White Pine’s outreach coordinator Heather Smith had been working with JustServe, a volunteer organization website set up by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, to plan a food drive for her school this fall. Smith reached to other local charter schools to see if they were interested in a food drive competition.
American Heritage accepted. Hurst said that community service projects such as the food drive are an integral part of the school’s charter. The school regularly has a fall food drive, which last year involved cleaning and donating potatoes, and collects Christmas presents for the community later in the year.
In addition to the competition between the schools, both White Pine and American Heritage will be providing a celebration for the class that brings in the most canned items. White Pine administrator Ken Graham said the elementary school has set up a virtual scoreboard to track donations from each class. One of the third-grade classes is in the lead this week with nearly 900 items.
“I probably would have been happy if we had 1,000 cans for the whole school but having one class with almost that many … I would never have imagined it,” Graham said.
The school competition is a section of the larger food drive organized by JustServe, Idaho National Laboratory, Melaleuca and other major organizations around Idaho Falls to bring 120,000 pounds of food to the Community Food Basket. Last weekend’s annual Scouting for Food event from the Boy Scouts of America was part of this October collection effort.
Hurst said that from past food drives, she expected to see a large number of donations come in during the final few days of the month. All the canned goods gathered by the schools will be donated to the Community Food Basket in November.