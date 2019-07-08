Chris Rigby, of Idaho Falls, has received a Fulbright Student Program grant from the U.S. Department of State and the J. William Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board for the 2019-20 academic year.
Rigby was one of six University of Utah students to receive one of the highly competitive grants, a university news release said.
The Fulbright Student Program is a flagship international educational exchange program. It is designed "to build relationships between people in the U.S. and in other countries with the aim of solving global challenges," the release said. It is funded through an annual appropriation made by the U.S. Congress to the U.S. Department of State.
Grant recipients are selected based on academic and professional achievement as well as a record of service and demonstrated leadership in their respective fields.
"Seventeen students applied this year and a school-record nine of them were chosen as semi-finalists, which is the most we've ever had," said Howard Lehman, director of the University of Utah's Fulbright program, in the release. The University of Utah's Fulbright program is sponsored by the Office for Global Engagement and the Graduate School.
Rigby is pursuing a International Affairs and Global Enterprise degree at the University of Utah, and will serve as an English teaching assistant in Kenya. He intends to implement programs in the classroom to help students there learn to effectively communicate in English, the release said.