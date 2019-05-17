Students taking the SAT in the future will also be assessed on their educational and socioeconomic backgrounds, the College Board announced Thursday.
The College Board plans to assign an “adversity score” to every student who takes the SAT by the 2020 school year. The measure, which won’t affect test scores and will only be reported to college admissions officials, would take into account 15 factors including housing value and crime rate from the student’s neighborhood as well as family income, the number of parents in the home and education level of parents.
The measure is expected to help add context for admission into more prominently exclusive universities which strive to have more diverse student bodies.
The complete list of factors, as first reported by the Wall Street Journal, includes: crime rate; poverty rate; housing value; vacancy rate; median income; single parent; education level of parents; ESL; historical undermatching (when well qualified students, often from less affluent neighborhoods, are not matched with competitive colleges) within a school district; curriculum vigor; free lunch rate; and AP opportunity.
The score, on a scale of one through 100, with 50 being “average” and anything above indicating more hardships, will pop up on college admissions as an “Environmental Context Dashboard,” the Wall Street Journal reported. The dashboard shows indicators of relative poverty, wealth, opportunity and the student’s SAT score compared to classmates.
The data that affects the adversity score comes from public records including the U.S. Census and “sources proprietary to the College Board.”
Students won’t be told their adversity scores, but colleges will see the numbers when reviewing their applications, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Fifty colleges used the score last year as part of a beta test. The College Board plans to expand it to 150 institutions this fall and then use it broadly by 2020.
Idaho State Board of Education Chief Communications and Legislative Affairs Officer Mike Keckler said the adversity scores measure won’t affect the state’s direct admission’s program.
Idaho’s direct admissions program is a reminder sent out by the State Board of Education to high school seniors in September stating which Idaho universities have accepted the student based on their grades and SAT/ACT scores.
“We just need a little more time to understand this and gain a little more insight on how this will operate and potentially affect Idaho,” Keckler said.
Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said he understands the intent behind the change, though he doesn’t believe it will have much effect on Idaho’s public universities due to direct admittance and Idaho universities pushing for more in-state students.
He added that the adversity score could be a factor for students looking to get into Ivy League and out-of-state schools due to Idaho’s low crime rate and many students coming from two-parent homes.
“I do understand the idea for the change,” Woolstenhulme said. “When you look at some students’ circumstances, and see what they overcome to get into higher education, there’s something to be said about that.”