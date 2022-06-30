The College of Eastern Idaho filled its trustee position Tuesday duringitsregularly scheduled meeting.
Amy Gardels, a registered nurse and nurse manager at Teton Radiology, has been appointed to fill the vacancy left by Stephanie Mickelsen and will serve on the board until her term expires in November.
Mickelsen resigned following her victory in the May primary election for Legislative District 32.
“Excited to be joining the Board and working to help the college and community,” Gardels said in a press release from the College of Eastern Idaho.
The board of trustees accepted applications for the position from May 25 to June 6.
The field of candidates was narrowed to three finalists who interviewed with the board of trustees before the board made its decision.
Board Chairman Park Price noted in the release that with Gardels' “commitment to education and the important role community colleges play in preparing Idahoans for the workforce of today and tomorrow, she will add significantly to our deliberations.”
The trustees also shared how impressed they were with the quality of the candidates who applied to fill the Zone 1 vacancy and how grateful they were to be selecting someone from the “best of the best," the release said. The trustees are looking forward to working with Gardels and look forward to the added perspective that they haven’t had in the past with her extensive background in health care.
As a trustee, Gardels will be responsible for helping to develop and maintain the mission of the school, add to the creation of goals and objectives as well as aid in the establishment of policies related to different services and programs the college offers. Gardels will also contribute to the approval of the annual budget for the college.
Gardels is planning on seeking reelection come November.
"I would be so excited to keep the seat," Gardels said. "I am looking forward to it."