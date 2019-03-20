The public, including College of Eastern Idaho students and faculty, learned some practical safety measures this week.
More than 550 people attended CEI’s Safety Fest, program director Debbie Borek said, with free classes and hands-on training being held over three days at College of Eastern Idaho’s Health and Education Building.
Participants were taught a variety of safety topics including fall prevention, active shooter response and scaffolding protection as well as first aid and occupational safety and health training.
It is the first time CEI has put on the event, Borek said, with other Safety Fests previously being held in Pocatello, Boise and Coeur d’Alene .
“The whole intention really is to (teach): if you train people to be safe, that makes everything better,” Borek said. “Everyone’s environment is better and safer.”
The annual training, which happened Tuesday through Thursday, offered 41 different courses to local workers, supervisors and managers. Along with the classes, some local business and sponsors — including the Idaho National Laboratory and Bateman-Hall Construction — set up booths to demonstrate how to properly handle high-voltage power lines and/or how to stay safe in manual labor-like jobs.
Some courses, such as the OSHA 10-hour construction and general industry course, expanded over one-and-a-half days. Others were taught in one-hour blocks.
Two outside simulators, organized by INL, also were utilized to give the public a more hands-on approach on how to remain safe in dangerous situations. A fire protection simulator was used to teach participants how to put out fires in bedrooms and kitchens. Another simulator was a “slip, trips and falls” trailer that simulated various uneven walking surfaces.
“It’s good to learn through good experience (rather) than a bad experience,” said INL senior firefighter Bart Nelson, who demonstrated what to do in case a microwave or air conditioning unit begins to catch fire inside a kitchen and child’s bedroom.
“This is about as real life as you can get and be as safe as possible,” Nelson added.