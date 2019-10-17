October is Next Steps Month for Idaho's graduating high schoolers, and hundreds of them got a look at their potential future schools this week.
The Southeast Idaho College Fair was held Wednesday evening at Bonneville High School and featured dozens of schools. For many colleges in the region it's the largest recruiting fair of the year.
"This fair specifically is important to us because so many of our instructors can come out and talk about their programs," said Corinne McCullough, one of the recruitment coordinators for Idaho State University's College of Technology.
ISU dominated the section of the fair held in the high school cafeteria. More than half the tables in the room were dedicated to the main school and the College of Technology, with faculty representing more than a dozen majors and sub-colleges on hand to talk to the potential students.
Senior Lexie Westergard and her mother came up to the fair from Shelley. The Shelley High School student has already narrowed her focus to three schools in Idaho and Utah but came to the fair to get additional details from the schools and meet students and faculty members in person.
"It makes me feel a lot more comfortable to have the college students here. It feels like they're looking out for you as another student," Westergard said.
Recruiters at the fair weren't just talking to current seniors, but the younger siblings of the seniors and other students who still had years to decide. Kolton Dallimore is a sophomore at Thunder Ridge High School but has started to think about what he wants to do after high school. He came to the fair to learn more about some of the colleges with engineering programs.
"When I was little, I was sure where I wanted to go to college. But now that it's getting closer I have to decide what I really want to focus on," Dallimore said.
Four-year colleges weren't the only schools at the fair. College of Eastern Idaho brought over several faculty members to work at its tables, and representatives from the U.S. Army, beauty colleges and flight schools dotted the event. CEI recruiter Hailey Mack said she didn't view the event as a competition between the schools for the student's attention and potential enrollment.
"All these colleges are looking for the best interest of the student and want to inform them what their options are. We wouldn't be a good fit for a student who wants to become a pilot," Mack said.