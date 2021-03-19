The two finalists for the superintendent of Idaho Falls School District 91 will meet with the community over two sessions on March 29.
Superintendent finalists James Shank and Eric Pingrey will attend an informal meet-and-greet with the community beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Taylorview Middle School. A more formal Q&A session with district patrons will start at 6:15 p.m. at Taylorview, monitored by District 91 staff and liaisons from the Idaho School Boards Association. The Q&A session will be streamed on the district website for anyone who cannot physically attend.
Shank is the superintendent for Cassia County School District 151. Cassia County has 5,460 students currently enrolled. Shank had worked as a teacher for Idaho Falls between 1995 and 2010, according to certification details from the Idaho State Department of Education.
Pingrey is the superintendent for the Walker Hackensack Akeley Independent School District in Walker, Minnesota. The district in central Minnesota has an enrollment of roughly 750 students. Pingrey is also a finalist for the superintendent position in the McCall-Donnelly School District.
Idaho Falls' longtime superintendent George Boland announced in December that he planned to retire after the current school year. The school board will meet with the candidates earlier on the 29th and meet on the morning of March 30 to make their final selection.