Compass Academy was the only school added in Idaho Falls School District 91 this decade, though others saw major renovations done by a $53 million bond.
The school board voted in 2011 to convert Clair E. Gale Junior High School into a specialized project-based magnet high school. Gale was the oldest middle school in the district when the trustees voted to reclassify it.
The high school opened in 2012 under principal Matthew Bertasso with a small class of freshmen students. The school's enrollment demand doubled over the next two school years and has been consistently teaching 450 students a year since it reached full capacity.
Compass Academy remains the only school in Idaho that is part of the New Tech Network, a nonprofit that has converted more than 200 schools to project-based learning methods. A District 91 task force visited a New Tech school in Texas shortly before the school board voted to approve the plan for Compass.
Shelly Smede began teaching at Compass Academy in 2013, the same year her daughter started school there. She said that she treated her successful 2017 campaign for the Idaho Falls City Council with the same approach she encouraged for her students taking on big projects.
"It proved to me that the process we teach kids for academic content and success will carry over into the projects they tackle outside of school," Smede said. Smede became principal of Compass during the summer of 2018.
Idaho Falls School District's largest successful bond this decade, passed in 2012, provided $53 million that was primarily used to rebuild and renovate four elementary schools: Dora Erickson, Edgemont, Ethel Boyes and Longfellow Elementary School. The bond also paid for improvements to Theresa Bunker Elementary School, upgrades to science labs at Skyline High School and renovations to convert what was Clair E. Gale Junior High into Compass Academy.
Ethel Boyes and Dora Erickson reopened on the same site in 2013 after their construction was completed, while Edgemont and Longfellow completed their construction the next year. The four expanded elementary schools are home to a combined 1,975 students this fall.
The previous Edgemont school had two bathrooms for the entire student population and saw repeated issues with a piecemeal air conditioning system and fuse shortage. An engineering report done on Dora Erickson, meanwhile, said that it had "many significant structural deficiencies" and posed a risk in the event of a moderate earthquake.
District 91 had intended to hold a vote on an $85 million bond this spring to hold major renovations at Idaho Falls High School, expand Eagle Rock and Taylorview middle schools and upgrade the entrance to Skyline High School. The school board put an indefinite delay on that effort in March as the coronavirus forced the district to close schools.