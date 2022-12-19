320326820_1350879155682014_4791862773407051650_n.jpg

High school students from Compass Academy work with third-grade students from Dora Erickson Elementary School to make educational books from scratch.

 courtesy of Idaho Falls School District 91

A class of Compass Academy biology students from Idaho Falls School District 91 are learning complicated scientific material in a new way this year, through teaching it.

Students in the biology class worked for more than a month to make educational books from scratch. They had to brainstorm an idea, create a rough draft, make animations, edit their work and then edit it a few more times.


