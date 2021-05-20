Maria Aquino rolled back some of her involvement at Compass Academy this year to keep an eye on the future.
On top of her school work and an internship, Aquino applied for 18 scholarships over the span of a few months. Many of those applications called for unique essays — about herself, the history of Idaho, the impacts of this school year.
"It was almost a part-time job," Aquino said. "I heard whenever a scholarship comes up, locally or at the state level."
Aquino ended up receiving four of those scholarships, covering a significant chunk of her tuition at the College of Idaho next fall.
She had concrete examples of success during high school to fill out those applications. Aquino participated in Sources of Strength all four years she attended Compass. The program falls under the Idaho Lives Project and trains students to detect warning signs of suicidal behavior in other students and guide them to places that can provide help.
Aquino said she had been interested in mental health since before high school. That interest will continue after graduation, as she plans to major in psychology when she starts college in the fall.
"I really liked that they wanted us to be supportive to students if they need to talk or are going through a rough time," Aquino said.
Samantha Booth, one of the faculty leaders for Sources of Strength, wrote letters of recommendation for Aquino as she applied for colleges and scholarships. Booth said she focused mainly on the hard work and confidence Aquino has shown during Sources and in her role this year as senior class representative to the Compass Congress — their version of student government.
"When you have to decide things for the whole school, some people just focus on the negative reactions. Maria has always been positive and able to work through things," Booth said.
Those mixed reactions were more notable than ever this year amid the COVID-19 restrictions. Aquino said the alternating days and mask requirements didn't affect her as much academically as some other students. She added that the limited activities led to a less "intimate" experience during both major and minor senior year milestones.
"It's funny, because you don't know how important it is to be close to others and see their full faces until you can’t anymore, but at the same time, we could still be together," Aquino said.
Over the last few months, the senior class slowly began getting permission for events that were bigger and more involved. Aquino helped plan the annual senior sunrise at Sandy Downs Arena in early May. She said some of the seniors kept face masks on during the event, or spread out through the grandstands, as they looked out into the morning.
Compass Academy holds its graduation June 1 at the Motor Vu Drive-In.