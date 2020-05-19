May was going to be an odd month for Saybree Swanson even before her classes moved online.
Swanson is the president of the Business Professionals of America at Compass Academy this year, along with roles on the student council and the executive board for the National Honor Society. She spent the spring preparing for AP tests and figuring out what she was going to major in at Boise State University.
The month also marked two years since her father, Sgt. Kent Swanson of the Shelley Police Department, suddenly died of a heart attack while on duty one night. Swanson said that she relied on her family, friends and the faculty at Compass over the last two years to help her deal with that tragedy.
"I know everything happens for a reason. Sure, I miss him every day, but I know he’s still out there, looking over me and proud of the accomplishments I've done," Swanson said.
Kent Swanson, 47, was a K-9 officer and former school resource officer at Skyline High School. His memorial service in Idaho Falls was attended by hundreds of officers and emergency responders from across the state, and the family was presented a flag by Sen. Mike Crapo in August.
The last conversation Saybree and her father had was earlier that afternoon, when he texted asking her to do the dishes. The two of them would often take part in friendly debate or bickering because of their similar personalities, but that day Saybree agreed to do as he asked.
"I'm grateful I was in a good mood that day because our last conversation would have gone badly if I said no," Swanson said.
Saybree said it took her several months to fully process what had happened. Since her freshman year, she had been involved with the Sources of Strength program at Compass, the peer support initiative for middle and high school students implemented by the Idaho Lives Project. She said she probably got more out of the program than the students she was supposed to be helping and appreciated the number of teachers she felt comfortable talking to about her life.
One of those teachers was Cathy Owen, who advises the Business Professionals of America group and had known Swanson all four years she'd been at Compass. Owen said that she was proud of how Swanson had matured over those four years, citing the outreach work she'd done this year to grow the business club.
"I know she's had hard times, but she always put the best foot forward and worked hard to do what’s best," Owen said.
Swanson elected to attend Compass Academy coming out of middle school because of the focus on hands-on projects, but an appreciation for the close-knit nature of the school is her biggest takeaway from the last four years. That environment also made the transition to online learning over the last two months a rough one. Swanson said she felt "cheated" of the social celebrations she'd been looking forward to at the end of her senior year.
"The people are the reason I love Compass so much. They re all so amazing, and I was ready to have fun with them for the last few months of school," Swanson said.
Swanson plans to go to Boise State University in the fall. Until the last few months she had not thought about going into education, but she now plans to be an English teacher after she graduates.