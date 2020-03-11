Three seniors from Compass Academy won a prize in a nationwide C-SPAN contest for a documentary about the lack of local housing for the homeless.
Janie Billman, Karina Hernandez and Kassi Halbrook were one of the 32 teams that won third place in this year's C-SPAN StudentCam competition for "The Vagrant Streets." The contest was open to short documentary films made by a team of students between 6th and 12th grade and came with a $750 prize.
The StudentCam contest, which just completed its 16th year, asked students to think about important issues by interviewing people on multiple sides of a major issue. The contest this year asked students to make a film about a subject they would most want to see a presidential candidate address.
"The Vagrant Streets" began with an interest in homeless veterans but expanded to include a broader lack of housing for the homeless in Idaho Falls.
"I think a lot of students focused on issues that are more immediate concerns, but housing is something around now that hasn't been addressed," Hernandez said.
The video was part of a class assignment in the government-literature class taught by Holly Basher and Arik Durfee that began in December. This was the first year the class had taken part in the documentary contest instead of holding debates about present-day issues.
Billman and Hernandez, who previously shot videos together at the school, focused on the technical side of the production while Holbrook helped coordinate interviews.
Some interviews, such as ones with city councilwoman and Compass Academy principal Shelley Smede or Idaho Falls planning director Brad Cramer, were done in a production room at the school. An attempt to interview California Gov. Gavin Newsome fell through, but they did talk to Andy Bales, CEO of the Union Rescue Mission in Los Angeles.
"When people see this, I hope it can inspire them to look at the effects and signs we have in Idaho Falls," Halbrook said.
Despite the prize, the students believe they have improved the movie since it was submitted to C-SPAN. Because several days of school were canceled at Compass due to snow, the version submitted before the Jan. 20 deadline ended up being an unfinished cut. After that, they partially re-edited the movie and conducted another interview before a final version was due for their class.
That final version was screened at a mini film festival at the school in February, where it won an audience award but lost the overall prize.
"If it hadn't been for the snow days and the time that all the kids lost, I think we could have had teams place even higher," Durfee said.
All the 150 films that won a prize this year are now available to watch online for free at www.studentcam.org. The grand prize, first and second place winners will air on C-SPAN channels beginning later this month, while others can be picked up by interested stations.