The weeklong closure of Dora Erickson Elementary School was caused by two separate leaks that occurred in the school’s cooling system, including one that dumped 2,000 gallons of coolant into the building.
School employees discovered a leak and a heating pump failure at the school late Monday afternoon, which led to school being canceled the next day. On Tuesday, a separate leak in the air conditioning system spilled thousands of gallons of water and ethylene glycol, also known as antifreeze. The glycol used by the school is food-grade and nontoxic, so there should be no lasting side effects to students from the accident.
While the leaks at Dora Erickson were sealed Wednesday afternoon, the Idaho Falls School District 91 school board voted to notify the state of an emergency closure for the rest of the week. District Director of Operations Kevin Klingler said the epoxy used on the pipes needs 24 hours to dry and it will take several days to fully circulate the new coolant through the system.
Klingler added that coolant leaks like this have been common in the new elementary schools, which use PVC pipes in their air conditioning system instead of metal ones, but Tuesday’s was the biggest leak the district had seen.