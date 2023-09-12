Industrial mechanics instructor Travis Summers, welding student Kolton Cook, industrial mechanic students Elias Couch and Kaesen Smith, EMT student Isaiah Acosta, CTEC Coordinator Bev Hott and District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange show off a “Skoolie” bus students are retrofitting into an RV that will be raffled to raise funding for Career and Technical Education Center programs.
Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career and Technical Education Center is upgrading equipment and resources for its nursing assistant, welding and industrial mechanics programs thanks to $133,134 in state grants from the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education.
“These grants will give our students more opportunities to gain real-life experiences, which will help them become more employable, trainable and ready for their future pursuits,” said Career and Technical Education Center Coordinator Bev Hott in a news release.
The welding program received more than $12,000 to purchase a plasma cutter. This new equipment will assist students in metal fabrication. Students will acquire skills in print reading, measurement and layout, scaling and plasma arc cutting on steel and aluminum to help them prepare for quality employment as welders after graduation, the release said.
The health sciences program was awarded a $11,258.36 grant to purchase an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and an ambulance cot to prepare students in Emergency Medical Technician and firefighting programs.
Finally, the industrial mechanics program received $109,604.29 to acquire “three milling machines — a desktop mini mill, a mini mill and a TL-1 programmable tool room lathe,” the release said.
“Our biggest grant was through our industrial mechanics class,” Hott said. “We partnered with the Idaho National Laboratory, to have them ... help us improve the program and to do a direct line feed into the site” for students to qualify for future internships and jobs.
Several Skyline High School and Compass Academy students spoke Monday about their participation in the district’s career technical education program and the difference it is making in their lives as they prepare to graduate high school and enter the workforce.
Kolton Cook is in his second year of welding at the Career and Technical Education Center.
“I’m going to be a field welder on gas lines and stuff like that. You learn how to work pipe and structural things,” Cook said. “I came back this year so I could help teach kids how to weld and hopefully gain the same respect and joy that I have from doing it and hopefully want to pursue it throughout their lives.”
Skyline senior Isaiah Acosta is taking Emergency Medical Technician training to prepare for his future occupation, after completing the center’s firefighting program last year.
“To be even a firefighter, you have to have your EMT,” Acosta said. “I figured the natural progression would just be taking EMT now so I don’t have to pay for it later down the road. ... Then (I’ll) be able to go pursue my career after I graduate.”
The Career and Technical Education Center is serving 586 students this fall as it celebrates its first anniversary of operations, an increase of 100 students in all CTE programs.
“I think the students that you see here are examples of the tremendous things that our students can do when given great opportunities, which is really the focus of what we’re doing here at District 91,” Superintendent Karla LaOrange said. “I’m excited to hear that many of them are looking forward to stepping into that … career that will come next after they graduate. It’s just part of our efforts to make sure that our students are college and career ready. We’re excited to continue to grow our career technical focus in our district.
