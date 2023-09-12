CTEC Skoolie project
Industrial mechanics instructor Travis Summers, welding student Kolton Cook, industrial mechanic students Elias Couch and Kaesen Smith, EMT student Isaiah Acosta, CTEC Coordinator Bev Hott and District 91 Superintendent Karla LaOrange show off a “Skoolie” bus students are retrofitting into an RV that will be raffled to raise funding for Career and Technical Education Center programs.

 David Pace / dpace@postregister.com

Idaho Falls School District 91’s Career and Technical Education Center is upgrading equipment and resources for its nursing assistant, welding and industrial mechanics programs thanks to $133,134 in state grants from the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education.

“These grants will give our students more opportunities to gain real-life experiences, which will help them become more employable, trainable and ready for their future pursuits,” said Career and Technical Education Center Coordinator Bev Hott in a news release.


