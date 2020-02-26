A special national showcase for science, technology, engineering and mathematics-based problem solving was added to the Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair for the first time this year.
The science fair has been sponsored for the last three years by Idaho STEM Action Center and Idaho National Laboratory. Eastern Idaho's regional fair, which will host more than 100 projects and 180 students, will be held Saturday afternoon at the Pond Student Union Building at Idaho State University.
Student presentations for the eCYBERMISSION competition will be held simultaneously for the first time this year. eCYBERMISSION is an online-based event for middle school-age students sponsored by the U.S. Army that has students coming up with solutions to real-life local problems using science and engineering.
The eCYBERMISSION showcase at ISU will feature three teams of students from White Pine Charter School, two teams from Madison Junior High School in Rexburg, and one team each from Burley Junior High School and Bear Lake Middle School.
Eastern Idaho's is the first of three regional fairs for both events through the STEM Action Center, with ones happening in Boise and Coeur d'Alene in March. Public access to the fair begins at 3 p.m. and the awards ceremony will start at 5 p.m.
Winning teams from the eCYBERMISSION challenge will be eligible to compete for the national finals in Washington, D.C. in June. The winners of the science fair will compete in an international science and engineering fair in Anaheim, Calif., in May.