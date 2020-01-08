Renovations to Idaho Falls High School could be returning to the ballot this spring.
The District 91 school board met Tuesday night to home in on how to structure a bond request to expand the two middle schools and renovate Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools. While nothing has been finalized, many on the board hoped they would be able to get enough details nailed down over the next two months to meet the March 20 deadline to be part of the May election.
The secondary school upgrades would be the first phase of facility improvements that were recommended to the district late last year by the consulting company Cooperative Strategies. Each middle school would add at least 18 classrooms to house sixth-grade students, while the high schools would focus on creating more secure and welcoming entrances and expanding science classrooms.
"None of this matters, at least to some extent, until we know what this is going to cost," board member Hillary Radcliffe said.
Estimates from the 2016 bond placed a full upgrade of Idaho Falls High School at $46 million. That number would likely change for a new project, as Superintendent George Boland asked district staff to limit the renovation to essential needs.
Boland told the board that he had met with the city of Idaho Falls about requesting to have 7th Street closed alongside the high school. He said the change would be worth pursuing in the short term, as the district already owned land on both sides of the street and the closure was not dependent on having the campus upgrades approved by voters right away.
Board members debated about splitting the bond questions into multiple votes — one for the middle school expansions and one or two for the high schools. Some on the board thought the split would make it easier for at least some of the district's goals to get accomplished while others worried it would split support between sides of the district.
"The concern I have, and that I've heard from people, is if I.F. passes its bond and Skyline doesn't, now I'm paying for improvements at one school while my kids aren't getting what they need at the other," board member Paul Haacke said.
Boland said that offering multiple votes in May would also give the district the possibility of tweaking the failed bonds and running them again in August if there was a close decision.
"We don't want the high school to be a roadblock for everything else that we might need to do," Boland said.
The board has organized a public hearing on the evening of Jan. 29, which will include presentations from the Association of General Contractors and the school district's attorney about the district's options for requesting bids and estimating cost. If the district was able to make the March deadline, the board members hoped to give tours of Idaho Falls High School during the spring to show more people what the school's biggest needs are.