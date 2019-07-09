Students at six Idaho Falls elementary schools will be eating healthier next year thanks to a United States Department of Agriculture grant for fresh produce.
The Idaho State Department of Education announced Tuesday that more than $2.5 million would be awarded to 124 elementary schools across the state through the USDA's Fresh Fruit and Vegetables Program. Schools apply to the program every year to get the federal reimbursements for providing students with fresh food and the schools that provide the most free and reduced-cost lunches are given priority.
Idaho Falls School District 91 was awarded a total of $144,261 to provide the fresh produce to six of its elementary schools next year: A.H. Bush, Dora Erickson, Ethel Boyes, Foxhollow, Hawthorne and Theresa Bunker.
Assistant child nutrition supervisor Justine Reese said the elementary schools provide the fruit as a standalone snack two or three times per week, either before or after lunch. Most of the schools in District 91 combine the fruit or vegetable with a short lesson on the health benefits to instill better dietary habits into the students.
"There are so many nutrients and vitamins that come from having a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables in your diet. Giving them exposure to that as a child creates good habits that will hopefully follow them later in life," Reese said.
Department of Education spokeswoman Kris Rodine said that 128 schools had applied for the program and that the amount of funding each school received was directly tied to its enrollment.
Across the rest of eastern Idaho, Pocatello School District will receive $119,543 for five elementary schools next year. Jefferson Joint and West Jefferson school districts both had two elementary schools that received funds through the program.