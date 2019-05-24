Next week will be a busy one in Bonneville Joint School District 93, as its high school seniors graduate.
Hillcrest High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the school gym, while Bonneville High School's graduation will be on Wednesday, also at 7 p.m. in that school's gym. Then new Thunder Ridge High School will hold its first-ever graduation ceremony on Thursday, also at 7 p.m. in the school gym.
Bonneville Online High School and Technical Careers High School will hold their graduation ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday in the Thunder Ridge auditorium. Finally, Lincoln High School will hold its graduation ceremony at 8 p.m. Friday in the Hillcrest auditorium.