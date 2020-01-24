Idaho Falls School District 91 will hold a special work session on Wednesday to present information to the public on bonds and construction bids.
The two presentations will be given in the afternoon at the Little Theater at Idaho Falls High School. Representatives from Piper Jaffray, the district’s asset management firm, will give a presentation at 5 p.m. about the different ways to finance a school bond.
The talk about construction bids will be given by CEO of the Idaho Associated General Contractors Wayne Hammon and executive director/legal counsel for the Idaho State Building Authority Wayne Meuleman. The two will discuss the pros and cons of the four bidding methods available to school districts.
Superintendent George Boland said the district hoped its presentation would help combat any confusion or wrong information from previous bond elections. The talks also will come ahead of a likely bond vote on middle school expansions and high school renovations later this year.
“Our goal hasn’t changed. We are committed to working with D91’s patrons to upgrade and improve our schools in the best, most cost-effective manner,” Boland said in the release announcing the talks.