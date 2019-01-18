The Idaho Falls School District 91 Board of Trustees is asking local patrons to renew the district's $6.8 million supplemental levy in March.
At its annual meeting Wednesday, the board passed a resolution asking patrons to review the levy during a March 12 election.
The levy has been in place for 30 years, according to a District 91 news release, and the amount has not changed since 2003. Idaho law requires districts to put levies up for a renewal vote every two years.
“This levy provides the district with critical funding to stay competitive and hire and retain the very best teachers,” District 91 Superintendent George Boland said in the release. “Recruiting and retaining high-quality staff is more challenging than ever with the ongoing teacher shortage, competition from other states and the tight labor market.”
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 12. All eligible voters living within Idaho Falls School District 91’s boundaries can vote in the election.
The district's previous tax information can be found at www.d91.k12.id.us/finance/d91leviesbondsrate.pdf.