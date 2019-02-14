A new superintendent wasn't the only newsworthy item from Bonneville Joint School District 93's meeting Wednesday night.
Here are a few others.
Canceled bus routes
Road conditions have caused District 93 to cancel bus routes that pick up students in the Panorama Hills, Comora Loma and pockets southeast of Hillcrest High School multiple times this winter, and patrons expressed their discontent with the school district's transportation department during the public input portion of Wednesday's meeting.
"We have a certain amount of kids who aren't getting picked up. They're either missing school or parents are getting in their cars," said patron Matt Lewis.
"No child left behind? No child left home," he added.
With school bus routes canceled, parents become responsible for getting their children to school — adding more cars to the roads, complicating work routines and potentially endangering students and families, patrons say.
The district's data shows canceling bus routes affects about 859 students, 6.6 percent of student enrollment (12,100).
The district's transportation department begins surveying road conditions around 4 a.m., and the district superintendent cancels schools by 6 a.m.
In response to patron input, the district will adopt a late-start policy where classes will begin two hours after the regular schedule and both kindergarten classes will be canceled.
It will also implement "improved communication for route cancellation" and look to apply nine buses that go into the foothills with "old-school" wheel chains.
"It's difficult to cancel school for everybody," district spokesman Phil Campbell said earlier this week. "But it's also a safety decision. We don't want to endanger the student."
Scott Woolstenhulme, who was announced as the district's new superintendent Wednesday, said closing schools for weather and illness comes down to laws, overall attendance rates and instructional hours given to districts by the Idaho Department of Education.
School districts have to provide 810-990 hours of instruction with two days allowed for emergency closures. Additional closures would add school days to the calendar year. School districts can close for disaster declarations, but those decisions are made by county officials and the state board of health and welfare.
Woolstenhulme said despite canceling bus routes and a recent flu bug, enrollment has stayed above 90 percent.
"The flu season hits every year and I'm sure we're a little higher this year, but I don't think we're significantly higher," Woolstenhulme said. "I do think keeping kids home creates (an issue) for some of our parents and they would rather send the kids to school so they don't have to get care for them."
The district is currently hiring bus drivers with a $500 sign-on bonus and paid training. The average salary at the district's transportation department is $14,739.46, according to data analyzed by the Post Register.
District 93 transportation manager Michael Graham was not available for comment.
District 93 explores free hearing tests
Miracle-Ear, a national company with a hearing aid store in Idaho Falls, offered to provide free hearing tests for each District 93 student and staff members.
Alisa Vineyard, a doctor of audiology at Miracle-Ear, suggested the potential partnership to the board, as hearing problems found in children can be linked to anxiety, depression and mental health issues.
The National Council on Aging recently produced a study correlating hearing loss and increased reports of depression, anxiety, paranoia and social isolation in older adults.
"The biggest reason this comes up is that we're finding more and more school-aged children have ringing in the ears or some kind of tinnitus," Vineyard said. "And I think the adolescence are falling through the gaps of being screened and monitored for these types of symptoms."
The board considered the suggestion, adding it as a future work session item to discuss.
"It sounds like there's a lot of details to think through there but that's a great offer and (sounds like) a critical issue," trustee Greg Calder said.
Principals discuss future bond
Bonneville High School principal Heath Jackson and Hillcrest High School principal Scott Miller came before the board to talk about District 93's future bond — which would fund upgrades to science classrooms in both high schools.
Both principals said they would like to see science wings added to their respective high schools, potentially putting pressure on the board to rethink their upcoming bond.
While the board has yet to propose a new bond, which is aimed to be introduced in May and cost around $35 to $40 million, the idea of what to do with the high school's science classrooms is still up for debate.
"The key thing we want our community to know is that our kids are receiving a great education in our facilities," Jackson said. "Our facilities aren't up to par. Bonneville High School was built in the late 70s so the education that our students at Bonneville are receiving is more of demonstration. They're lacking that lab equipment and facility in order to have hands-on experiences."
The principals suggested an open house meeting for Feb. 25 to allow the public to tour the high schools.