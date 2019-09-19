After a majority of voters rejected its $43 million bond proposal, Bonneville Joint School District 93 has launched an online survey to gather opinions on what it should do next.
The district posted the link to the survey at bit.ly/feedbackforD93 on its Facebook page, asking for feedback from parents, students and community members on the next steps for the bond as well as potential mascots for the new middle school.
“We’d love to get all the feedback we can from people now that the (school) year has started,” Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said.
After the mascot question, the form asks if the respondent would like to answer three additional questions about the bond. The first question asks if the person voted in the Aug. 27 election. The second asks them to share their thoughts on six potential options for what the district should do next withthe measures on the ballot.
The two most extreme options provided were to run the same bond again in 2020 and for the district to not run bonds for anything for the next three years. For the choice with no upcoming bonds, the district would “exhaust all other options first including boundary changes” to address issues of overcrowding in its elementary schools.
The other four suggested approaches were combinations of the three main topics included in the August bond. One option was a bond focused entirely on the construction of a new elementary school and separate questions asked if either of the proposed renovations to Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools should be added. The final question was an optional space to leave additional comments about the election.
The survey also asks for feedback on the seven proposed mascot names for Black Canyon Middle School. Bolts, Lightning, Storm, Thunder, Olympians, Spartans and Titans were all given as potential mascot names for the new middle school that’s currently being built.
All questions in the survey are optional and the answers submitted by parents and community members will be kept anonymous. Woolstenhulme said the district plans to close the poll next week to have a committee begin looking through the feedback on Wednesday.