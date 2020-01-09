Bonneville Joint School District 93 has sent an email to parents outlining the details of school enrollment boundary changes that are being considered.
The letter, which was sent out to affected parents of elementary school students and posted on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, said the changes were deemed necessary to keep up with growth in the district, which had mainly impacted six of its elementary schools. The letter added that while the change would always have happened in the next few years, the failure of the elementary school bond in August had sped up the process.
"Now, the most prudent course of action is to proceed with the boundary changes to alleviate overcrowding in schools across the district as soon as possible," the district letter read.
An online map of the proposed boundary changes shows an expansion of the boundaries for Fairview Elementary School and the redistricting of homes in the foothills east of Ammon from Mountain Valley Elementary School to either Rimrock or Woodland Hills elementary schools. Other changes will be focused on neighborhoods that are part of Discovery, Summit Hills and Ucon elementary schools.
School board clerk Mary Hansen told the board Wednesday night that she had already received dozens of emails from parents seeking clarification about the changes. A group of parents from one neighborhood attended the school board meeting Wednesday night to ask about how to use open enrollment to avoid being moved from Discovery Elementary School to Cloverdale Elementary School by the boundary change.
"(This is) not a fight but an understanding, so that we can try to educate our kids in the best way we feel that they can get," Lisa Peterson told the board.
Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme said the district had delayed the open enrollment cutoff until March 1 to give parents time to apply after the board voted on the new boundaries in February. The number of students who will receive open enrollment will depend on how much space is available at each school and the needs of each student.
District 93 has organized two town hall meetings so parents could ask further questions in person. One meeting was held Jan. 9 at Bonneville High School and the second will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 21 at Thunder Ridge High School. The district asked that other thoughts and concerns be sent to hansenm@d93mail.com.