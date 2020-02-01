Dozens of local residents attended the talks held by Idaho Falls School District 91 during its public work session Wednesday night.
The two talks were meant to instruct both the new school board members and residents about how the district could approach future bond questions. As the event was officially a school board work session and had limited interaction, the public was invited to submit written questions at the end of each of the two presentations.
Eric Heringer, the state director for asset management firm Piper Sandler, spoke first about the history and future of the city's levy rates. The overall market value of Idaho Falls has increased by $2 billion dollars since 2006 and by more than $1 billion in the last four years, but the district levy rate has remained stable over the last eight years.
With the district's goal being to maintain a "consistent and predictable total tax rate," he presented the options available for the future between the minimal needs and the current rate of $4.19 per $1,000 in home value. At one extreme, with no bonds passed in the next four years, the district could restructure its current payments to pay off all outstanding bonds by 2023. At the other extreme, the district could pass a bond of nearly $125 million this year without raising the levy rate.
"The white space is an opportunity to let the rate come down, fill it with a supplemental levy, fill it with a new bond, whatever the district needs to do," Heringer said.
Wayne Hammon, CEO of the Idaho Association of General Contractors, outlined the four potential methods for public works construction in Idaho during his presentation. He said that around 80 percent of projects in Idaho use a design-bid-build method that requires using the lowest bid for all subcontracts, while 80 percent of the state's construction dollars are spent on complicated projects using the construction manager/general contractor method.
"There is no such thing as a no-bid process," Hammon said early on, addressing a frequent concern about the general contractor method. "Every one of these involves an open, public bidding process."
The most recent board discussions have leaned toward holding a bond later this year to expand Eagle Rock and Taylorview middle schools and renovate Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools on site. District 91 Spokeswoman Margaret Wimborne said the district was working with general contractors Bateman-Hall and Hummel Architects to get cost estimates for middle school additions and high school renovations because they had given estimates during the 2016 bond process.
She emphasized, however, that the district had made no decision on which method it would use to build schools if the upcoming bond passed.
"The board is taking this one piece at a time. It's hard to look at how we would contract the work when we don't have a sense of what the community is willing to support," Wimborne said.
In an email statement sent out Thursday morning, Lisa Keller, spokeswoman for the group D91 Taxpayers which has opposed recent bonds, called the event disappointing and confusing. She expressed frustration that the district was not seriously considering a decrease to the levy rate and said that Hammon had given contradictory details about the bidding process for general contractors.
She also alleged that the district had "allowed only a handful of written questions from the public, after filtering out many others, and then ended early to avoid answering."
As timed by the Post Register, Hammon's hour-long presentation included 15 minutes of answering written questions and ended at 6:58 p.m.
Wimborne denied the allegation that the district had selectively chosen questions, calling it a serious charge. She invited any citizens who still had questions about the construction or levy process to contact her or the other members of the school board.
Slideshows from both presentations on Wednesday are available on the homepage of District 91's website.