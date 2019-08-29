Voter turnout in Bonneville Joint School District 93 Tuesday was higher than for the last bond election but lower than many other recent local ones.
There were 24,040 registered voters in the district when the sun rose on Election Day and 204 people registered at the polls, according to Bonneville County Elections. With 4,000 votes cast, turnout was 16.5 percent.
District 93 voters strongly rejected the proposal to bond for $42.7 million to build a new elementary school and renovate Bonneville and Hillcrest high schools, with just 40 percent voting in favor, well short of the two-thirds needed.
Tuesday's turnout was more than the 3,220 people who voted for or against a successful $35.3 million bond in March 2018 to, among other things, build a new middle school in District 93, a number representing 13.8 percent of registered voters. However, it is far lower than the 50 percent who showed up in November 2015 to approve the bond to build Thunder Ridge High School. It is also short of the 46.2 percent of district voters who showed up to narrowly defeat a high school bond in May 2015, the 35 percent who voted on a similar high school bond in March 2015 and the 30 percent who rejected a high school and middle school bond proposal in March 2014.
Tuesday's turnout in District 93 also was substantially lower than the turnout for two recent failed bonds to build a new high school in neighboring Idaho Falls School District 91. There, 31.3 percent of voters came to the polls in August 2018 and 44.9 percent in November 2017.