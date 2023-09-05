The Career Technical Education Center in Idaho Falls School District 91 is partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor to offer Occupational Safety and Health Administration certifications to high school students as they prepare to enter the workforce.
“We are very excited about this agreement, which is one of the first with eastern Idaho high schools,” Career Technical Education Center Coordinator Beverly Hott said in a news release. “The alliance will provide students with more opportunities to gain the skills, certifications and hands-on experiences they will need to land a good-paying career when they graduate from high school.”
The Career Technical Education Center and OSHA are implementing a two-year program at the school to provide the latest training to “help prevent and reduce workers’ exposure to safety and health hazards,” the release said.
“All of our students get OSHA 10 certifications, and they get their OSHA cards which help them with more employability skills,” Hott said. “That way they do not have to take it (the certification exams)when they get a job in their trade area, so it makes them more employable right from the beginning.”
Students enrolled in trade programs such as welding, industrial mechanics, construction and law enforcement will be able to participate, the release said. An agriculture OSHA certification will be added in the spring.
Instructors from the industry will teach the courses.
“(In) the alliance that we have set up with OSHA, they will get those trainers set up for us, and then we work to have them use our facilities to train our students,” Hott said.
The Career Technical Education Center is approaching its first anniversary, having opened in September 2022. It offers a large variety of career preparation courses.
“We offer trades classes for our students,” Hott said. “Those classes include ag plant and soil, ag veterinary science, culinary arts, construction trades, welding, industrial mechanics, pharmacy tech, cybersecurity, web design, networking, graphic design, certified nursing assistant, EMT (emergency medical technician), CMA which is certified medical assistant, firefighting, law enforcement, automotive programs and small engines. We also do education assistant programs as well.”
Additionally, the center facilitates a career experience program where students work in actual jobs.
This fall, the center is serving 586 students, a significant increase as it enters its second year of operations.
“We’ve increased our programs by about 100 students this year from last year,” Hott said. “The majority is (from) District 91, even though we are part of a consortium of schools to include Ririe, Firth and Shelley.”
The center is located in the former Deseret Industries building at 450 E St.
“Our alliance with the Career and Technical Education Center will provide tools and resources that will help improve safety for students and staff and inform tomorrow’s workforce about why workplace safety and health are vital,” Boise-basedOSHA Area Director David Kearns said in the release. “Our OSHA alliance program is fundamental in helping achieve safer, healthier workplaces here in Idaho and elsewhere in the nation.”
Hott recognized the collaboration with the U.S. Department of Labor to make this training more accessible to students.
“It’s nice to have the support of business and industry to come in and help our students with these certifications,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.