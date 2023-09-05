CTE District 91

Students participate in a firefighting job training program at Idaho Falls School District 91's Career Technical Education Center.

 Brad Barlow / B2X Photo

The Career Technical Education Center in Idaho Falls School District 91 is partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor to offer Occupational Safety and Health Administration certifications to high school students as they prepare to enter the workforce.

“We are very excited about this agreement, which is one of the first with eastern Idaho high schools,” Career Technical Education Center Coordinator Beverly Hott said in a news release. “The alliance will provide students with more opportunities to gain the skills, certifications and hands-on experiences they will need to land a good-paying career when they graduate from high school.”


