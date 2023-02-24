Jeremy Westwood has been appointed to the vacant Zone 3 seat on the Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees.

Westwood is filling the seat vacated by Lara Hill, who represented the area since 2018. Hill, who was also the board's chairwoman, resigned in January with 11 months left on her term.


