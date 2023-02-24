Jeremy Westwood has been appointed to the vacant Zone 3 seat on the Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees.
Westwood is filling the seat vacated by Lara Hill, who represented the area since 2018. Hill, who was also the board's chairwoman, resigned in January with 11 months left on her term.
Zone 3 covers areas including Theresa Bunker, Edgemont, Longfellow, Linden Park and Sunnyside elementary schools as well as surrounding patrons.
"Jeremy has a passion for education and says his focus on the school board will be to further improve educational experiences and expand opportunities for every student who attends school in Idaho Falls School District 91," district officials said in a news release.
Westwood has a background in development and construction, which district officials feel will help them better address some of the current infrastructure issues facing the district.
“We were lucky to have so many great candidates apply for the vacant seat,” Board Chairwoman Hillary Radcliffe said in the release. “It was an extremely difficult decision, and either of the finalists would have been an asset to the district. After much deliberation, we determined Jeremy would be best able to help us achieve our goals, specifically addressing D91’s overcrowding and facilities issues.”
Westwood has two children who graduated from Idaho Falls High School as well as a daughter who currently attends the high school. District officials said that their choice also came down to the fact that Westwood has been very involved in the community for more than 25 years.
The board of trustees voted Westwood in unanimously during a special afternoon meeting Thursday.
Eleven candidates submitted applications and letters of interest, only nine of whom lived in Zone 3 and were eligible to apply for the seat.
During a Feb. 16meeting, the trustees narrowed the field to five and then interviewed those candidates at a special meeting on Tuesday.
The Tuesday meeting led to the identification of two finalists, and trustees met again Thursday to make the final selection. Westwood will be sworn in at the board of trustees’ next regularly scheduled business meeting on March 16.
“I am excited to join D91’s board of trustees,” Westwood said in the release. “I was disappointed we did not pass the school bond in November, and I am committed to working with the other board members to come up with new, creative solutions to address our facilities needs and to provide the very best learning environments for our students and staff.”
The Zone 3 seat is up for election in November, and Westwood must run for election if he wants to continue serving on the board.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.