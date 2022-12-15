Following disappointment at the polls on Nov. 8, Idaho Falls School District 91 officials continue to look for solutions to the issues their schools face.
The failed $250 million bond measure would have been used to build a new Idaho Falls High School on a site on 49th South to replace the current facility, as well as for extensive renovations to Skyline High School, including the addition of a new auditorium, and adding two new elementary schools to the district. Bond funds also would have been used for security and safety upgrades throughout the district.
Despite the failed bond, district leadersare still tasked with finding solutions to the overcrowding and security problems in many of their schools.
A board meeting on Wednesday strayed from the idea of year-round school and split sessions and directed conversation toward less controversial options such as boundary changes within the district.
The district'slast three bonds in 2017, 2018 and 2022 have failed to reach the 66.67% threshold for passage. The district's last passed bond was more than 10 years ago.
The 2022 bond measure's approval rating resembled that of previous years; it garnered 11,120 votes, 57.98%, falling short of the supermajority required to pass. There were 8,059 votes or 42.02% against the bond.
“We very obviously got the majority again but that isn’t enough here," District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank said on election night. "We are really going to have to look at what we have and do what we can, but our current plan is no longer possible.”
Board members on Wednesday decided that split sessions were wrong for the district after considering input from students, parents and staff, and reviewing the costs, staffing needs and negative impacts on students.
The board members said they would drop the idea for now, suggesting that it might have to be considered at some point in the future if needs continue to go unmet.
Board members asked administrators to continue exploring other solutions for Idaho Falls High School. Ideas such as changing traffic flows in the school, providing additional supervision during passing periods, adding a zero period, adding modular classrooms and finding additional classroom space in district buildings near the school such as the West Stadium, the old Central School near the aquatic center or the new Career Technical Education Center were all suggested.
District officials said they will continue working on solutions and report back to the board in January.
Board members also discussed elementary school boundary changes due to overcrowding in many of the schools. The board reviewed a number of preliminary concepts on how boundaries could be changed to address enrollment disparities and overcrowding in the district but the ideas will not be shared with the community until January.
"These are challenging issues, but we are committed to finding solutions," Shank said in an email following the board meeting. "I appreciate all the input we have received from parents, patrons and staff. The Board of Trustees will continue seeking community input before making any final decisions. I am grateful for all the time and energy board members, administrators, teachers, parents and staff have spent working to address these issues and find solutions that are in the best interests of our students."
Final decisions on boundary changes are not expected until April or May.
