While Idaho Falls School District 91 board members are remaining optimistic about their $250 million bond issue with the vote coming up Nov. 8, the board is beginning to look into alternative options to address the safety and overcrowding issues its students, teachers and facilities are facing.
"We have a problem in District 91," said Paul Haacke, trustee for District 91. "We have too many students for the number of facilities we have. We have 18 schools and eight of them are well beyond capacity to hold the students that we have been entrusted to educate."
District officials have said that some of the most overpopulated schools include Sunnyside Elementary School at 145% capacity and Idaho Falls High School at 141% capacity.
“The Board of Trustees is starting to consider ways to address safety, security and overcrowding if the proposed bond fails on Nov. 8,” Superintendent Jim Shank said in an email to parents Wednesday. “Some of the ideas being discussed include year-round schools or split sessions.”
The email was not received well by some residents who felt the district and its board members were threatening those who were not planning to vote in support of the proposed bond.
“The district is campaigning, pure and simple, and that is illegal,” said Lisa Keller, spokesperson for a group that opposes the bond. “It seems like they know that many families cannot afford their new huge tax, so instead of looking for reasonable options, they are trying to twist voters' arms. This borders on extortion."
District officials disagree, saying their email was simply meant to inform parents of the board’s thoughts and ask for theirs in return.
“I personally do not find that threatening at all,” Haacke said “I think that is a board that wants to be educated and wants to know what the public’s opinion is on other options besides facilities. It is a board that is doing their homework and looking at all options.
“We receive a lot of complaints asking ‘why do you always look at just building new facilities’, well, you know what, that’s a valid question, so let’s look at other options.”
District officials said that from their perspective, split sessions and year-round school are two of the most obvious solutions to safety and overcrowding issues and they are trying to learn more about them.
"You can either build new facilities that accommodate the growth and plan for future growth or you have to use the facilities you have,” Haacke said. “And the only way we can fit the students we have today in the facilities that we have ... is to double use those facilities.”
Though the district is still in its research phase, officials said that split sessions will most likely have around 700 students attending class in the morning and leaving in the early afternoon with the remaining 700 students attending class in the late afternoon and staying on campus into the early hours of the night.
Year-round school would consist of 700 students attending for a block of a few months at a time while the other 700 were on break and vice versa, depending on further research.
“I don’t know all the answers but that is what I have asked the district and that is what the board has asked the district to look into," Haacke said. "That helps solve our overcrowding because now we only have 700 students at Idaho Falls High School at any given time and they all fit inside the main building."
Every decision the board makes has an upside and a downside and the district is looking into how this would affect families while also prioritizing the safety of district students, Haacke said.
"One thing that the board has made clear is that continuing to be complacent and just allowing this to happen in today’s world is not acceptable. When we have 400 students at every class period walking up to 150 yards into a classroom outside of the building, it’s a huge safety issue,“ he added.
“It’s a safety issue because there are school shootings that we can no longer say ‘that would never happen in Idaho’ because it happened 10 miles away in Rigby. It’s a safety issue if there is a fight between students and there isn’t administrative help. It’s a safety issue between an instructor and their class. It’s a safety issue on multiple fronts.”
“I am confident that the majority of the public is in favor of the bond but to get a supermajority, it is difficult but I am actually feeling really good about where the bond is ... but at the same time, I think it would be negligent for the board to not view all of their options … it does not cost us anything to research and understand what the other options are.”
With failed bond proposals in 2017 and 2018, Haacke said that patrons of the district have not addressed the needs of the growth that has happened in the community “and now it has caught up to us, after 31 years of not building, yeah it’s going to be expensive because we need two new elementary schools, a new high school and a complete renovation of Skyline High School. That’s why it is expensive.”
District officials feel that if the previous bonds would have passed, the high schools would have been completed by now and there would only be discussion on two new elementary schools, which would not be as expensive, Haacke said.
“Yes, the bond is record breaking but with where we are as a district, the need is also record breaking,” Haacke said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.