The District 91 Education Foundation has opened applications for its annual scholarships, including a new award specifically for Idaho Falls High School seniors.
The Go Tigers! Scholarship launched this year. The scholarship will provide up to $2,000 for an Idaho Falls High School student who plans to attend a university, college or technical school in Idaho but needs financial aid. Applicants need to include their federal student aid report and an essay about future education plans.
The Maeck Family Foundation Scholarship provides at least one $2,500 scholarship each year to a graduating senior in District 91. Last year, three students received the scholarship. To apply for the scholarship, students need to include a letter of recommendation and an essay about an event in Idaho history.
There will also be two $5,000 awards given through the Odd Fellow Memorial Scholarship. One award goes to a senior graduating this year, while the other goes to an Idaho Falls graduate who currently attends a college or vocational school in Idaho.
Students have until April 19 to apply for the Maeck and Odd Fellows scholarships. The Go! Tigers scholarship is open for applications until May 10.