Idaho Falls School District 91 officials are doing all they can to help convince the community that the district's requested $250 million bond is absolutely necessary to improve the safety and education of its students.

District officials held the second of four scheduled open houses Wednesday, allowing community members to enter Idaho Falls High School and learn more about its needs in person, before voting on the $250 million bond Nov. 8.

