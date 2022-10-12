Idaho Falls School District 91 officials are doing all they can to help convince the community that the district's requested $250 million bond is absolutely necessary to improve the safety and education of its students.
District officials held the second of four scheduled open houses Wednesday, allowing community members to enter Idaho Falls High School and learn more about its needs in person, before voting on the $250 million bond Nov. 8.
"We have asked for input from the community on numerous occasions and this plan is what came from that," Superintendent Jim Shank said.
"I am going to keep it very simple. The results of the facilities master plan — what the community said they needed — was a new high school on 49th South to replace Idaho Falls High School, remodel Skyline High school and build two new elementary schools associated with the south side and the north side, specific to needs as far as growth goes."
In a presentation to roughly 20 community members, some of which were children, Shank emphasized that two of the schools the district is looking at replacing, Idaho Falls High School and Sunnyside Elementary School, are both at or above 140% capacity with neither slowing in registration growth.
The presentation also focused on several issues within the high school that make replacing it necessary. The Civic Auditorium, art room, band room and student and faculty parking lot are all owned by the city of Idaho Falls, Shank said. The high school is landlocked on its current site and cannot build out. The cafeteria only fits 200 students and there is no commons area for them to gather. Classrooms are small and aged, technology is outdated and there is only one restroom for men and one for women that service more than 100 staff members.
Approximately 200 students at any given time must exit the main school building and walk outside across a field to go to class in a shack that, due to high enrollment, must be used daily for instructional purposes.
"Back when this school was envisioned, maybe they thought perhaps students might have to go outside every once in a while, but in this day and age you have got to be safe — that is what the expectations are — and one of our main concerns is safety and security,” Shank said. “Our campuses need to be responsive to the needs of our students' safety."
After Shank’s presentation, visitors were guided into the hallways where they could look at floor plans of the proposed schools, ask officials about the bond's impact on their taxes and take tours of the school.
School board members were present along with the district's community outreach director Margaret Wimborne and Idaho Falls High School Principal Chris Powell.
Idaho Falls resident Jonathan Fisher said during the presentation he was thinking back to his own high school experience out of state, where they managed to fit more than 2,000 graduating seniors along with the other grade levels into one high school. There were trailers out in the parking lot, but they did what they had to do to educate everyone, Fisher said.
"We really have been able to see the need, being here inside the school and we see how the community is growing but, on the other hand, $250 million is a high price tag and I just don't really know how to feel about that,” Fisher said.
When asked whether the open house changed his mind about the district's needs, Fisher said he felt it was difficult to understand the district’s thinking when they are asking for hundreds of millions of dollars and then at the same time opening Ravsten Stadium and breaking ground for new athletic centers.
The district broke ground on the new Tiger Athletics Complex on Aug. 25 and held Ravsten Stadium’s grand reopening on Aug. 26.
“They could be putting that money toward things they are claiming affect the safety of students," Fisher said. “I guess it’s just kind of confusing and I thought they might mention that here but they didn’t.”
A district news release from August called the complex a “public-private project” and specifies that the project is “separate from the facilities projects in the district’s bond proposal.”
The $2 million that will begin phase one of four of the project was set aside in 2021 and came from the district’s general reserve funds. The Tiger Club, an Idaho Falls High School booster club made up of parents, alumni and community members, are responsible for all other funding initiatives for the complex.
The $2.3 million Ravsten Stadium project began in late March and was completed in August. District 91 officials used a combination of general reserve funds and School Plant Facilities Fund dollars for the renovation.
One woman who asked not to be identified said though she was unhappy with the price, "our schools have needed to be updated for a while now and that is clear. I am not sure that the price is ever going down so at some point we are just going to have to bite the bullet and give them the money they're asking for."
As part of their outreach efforts, district officials are appearing at sports evens, community events, holding open houses and more to notify the community of the needs within area schools and are hoping their work pays off in November.
The third open house will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at Skyline High School and the final open house will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at Sunnyside Elementary School.
