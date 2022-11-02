Idaho Falls School District 91 announced the launch of itsanonymous reporting system, STOPit! on Wednesday, providing students, parents, patrons and staff with the tools to submit concerns directly to district officials.
"This system is one more way that Idaho Falls School District 91 is working to keep schools safe and secure," said Margaret Wimborne, District 91’s director of communications and community engagement.
With increasing security issues in schools across the country, many districts, including District 91, have implemented programs like this one, the district’s newest security effort being formulated in its app, IFSchoolsD91Proud.
"As we continue to focus on creating safe and secure schools in District 91, the implementation of the STOPit! reporting tool allows our buildings' leaders to be proactive and provide students with supports in real time," said Katie Francis, District 91's school safety coordinator, in a district news release. "The STOPit! program allows everyone to speak up and ensure we are all keeping our schools safe."
The district is enacting policies and safeguards such as the reporting system following safety concerns that have been located in different schools throughout the district.
Reports can be made through the app, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 day a year, district officials said.
The reporting system also makes safety and security issues easier for administrators and school resource officers to handle due to a new two-way messaging feature, allowing communication back and forth to solve the reported concern. Those who upload concerns also can attach pictures and videos.
Reports made to the district will be reviewed by administrators as well as the STOPit! incident command center. The reports will be separated into three different categories: concerning, non-life threatening and threatening.
The district is planning a special school assembly as well as an instructional video that will be shown to students in classes over the next week, informing them of the app and helping them understand how to use it.
Along with the new app, safety and security reports can also be made through the district's website, a direct link on all students Chromebook devices or through a telephone hotline at 855-999-0932
