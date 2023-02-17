Idaho Falls School District 91 officials are still seeking a way forward following the defeat of the district's most recent bond measure in November.

Multiple failed bonds in Idaho Falls School District 91 have dampened spirits of staff, students and district officials but they have not given up on their efforts to create safe and secure learning spaces in area schools. In the district’s regular scheduled trustee meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Jim Shank shared a new approach to school funding.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.