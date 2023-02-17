Idaho Falls School District 91 officials are still seeking a way forward following the defeat of the district's most recent bond measure in November.
Multiple failed bonds in Idaho Falls School District 91 have dampened spirits of staff, students and district officials but they have not given up on their efforts to create safe and secure learning spaces in area schools. In the district’s regular scheduled trustee meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Jim Shank shared a new approach to school funding.
Shank proposed that trustees put a 10-year, $3.25 million plant facilities levy on the May ballot instead of keeping with the district’s trend of ever-increasing bond measures. The levy would be used to pay for a new elementary school on the south side of the city and would only require 55% voter approval, relieving district officials from the pressures of a supermajority vote.
The levy would provide the district with $32.5 million to build a new elementary school, paid back over the course of 10 years.
“I recommended that they consider this proposal, but of course a final decision or vote has not been made,” Shank said. “We have gone through a lot of effort to pass bonds three different times now and basically have received the same result each time, roughly 58%. We have not reached the supermajority that we have needed, so the rationale behind the suggested levy was to start with relieving the needs of the southside elementary school.”
Shank said his feelings about the levy were positive, feeling the district could be successful with the lower voter threshold.
The idea for the levy came in December as district officials felt they needed advice and expertise on how to move forward after the failed $250 million bond. They spoke with Piper Sandler, an investment bank and financial services company, as well as lawyers from Hawley Troxell, a regional law firm with an office in Idaho Falls.
Several different suggestions were brought up including running the bond again with the same type of requests, restructuring the bond or running a plant facility levy which allows for lease purchasing.
While plant facilities levies are commonly used by districts to collect property tax money to maintain current facilities, the levy in question would have taxpayers paying for a new building over 10 years as opposed to 20 or 30, as is often the case with bonds.
“I know it’s a different look, levies and bonds are two different things, but they are both looking at ways to raise funds for a new school and we need that,” Shank said. “Our hope is that by lowering the threshold, the levy will pass and we can get started on much needed projects.”
The suggested levy amount of $3.25 million was taken directly from the 2022 bond proposal where estimates of $27 million were given to build each of the two elementary schools targeted in the bond proposal.
“If you split that number in half, and span it over a 10-year period, adding the 3.5% in interest, it comes out to be $3.25 million (per year),” Shank said.
While emphasizing that the levy would just be a start, Shank said that even if the levy were presented to patrons and approved, the district's remaining facility problems are not just going away.
“The needs still exist and this is an opportunity to help fix one of the issues that we went out for in the bond but it will not by far take care of all the projects needed," he said. "Those are still there, there is no argument about that.”
Officials remain firm in their resolve that many of the district's schools need significant safety and security upgrades and several continue to struggle with overcrowding as a result of failed bonds and rising population in the area.
In order to better inform the public of local need, Sunnyside Elementary School Principal Kylie Dixon has added the roles of tour guide and advocate to her list of current jobs within her school.
Dixon, who has been a principal at the school for more than five years, said every room, closet and common area in the school is used for multiple purposes throughout the day by several different staff members and hundreds of students. The lack of space is affecting every phase of the educational process, Dixon said.
While most schools tend to see a jump in registration near the beginning of a new school year, Sunnyside’s registration is constantly rising.
As Dixon points to a white board full of new student’s names, she shares that the school can never catch a break.
“We are just continually growing and getting new students," she said. "We get new students on a weekly basis.”
A little more than two years ago district officials added an extension to the school hoping to curb the overcrowding and add classroom space to a school that was bursting at the seams.
The addition added four more classrooms and a dedicated cafeteria, separate from the gym which was previously being used for recreational and eating purposes.
“When we put the new addition in it felt like a huge amount of space,” Dixon said. “We had another common area that we didn’t have before and it helped lessen the load of figuring out when kids could play, eat, learn, test, but it’s since filled again and it no longer feels spacious.”
Dixon said that she’s trying to make everything work and fit everything into a school day but as the crowding gets worse she fears that the things that are already a struggle will only become harder and soon there will not be space to fit everyone and everything.
“We are all impacted by the overcrowding. I think a lot of people would agree that 30 students to a classroom is a lot, but what about when you have 30 students and you add in 30 desks, 30 chairs, 30 backpacks, 30 little piles of books and study materials," Dixon said. "I just don’t really think anyone is fully comprehending how full we are.”
One room within the school, that could be described more as a large closet, is home to the school’s psychologist, speech pathologist, occupational therapist and anyone else coming into the school for specialized care. On some days, upward of six adults are working out of a space meant for one.
“All of these things are supposed to happen simultaneously during the year and when you are in a building like ours and you have no space, you just have to get creative,” Dixon said. “It takes a lot of planning and usually it doesn't end up to be the best learning experience for kids.”
During her tenure at the school, Dixon has not once used the space dedicated for the principal’s office as an office of her own. The room is instead used at a testing center for students, a nurse’s office and a space for meetings for the school’s gifted and talented students.
“The kids come first," she said. "The kids come before you having office space. The kids come before needing to take a call or having a meeting. It makes our jobs hard and our kids deserve better.”
The board did not make any final decisions Wednesday in regard to the plant facilities levy but while the trustees consider their options for potentially building a new school, district officials said that they are beginning the process of redrawing school boundaries that will help to east the overcrowding in some schools.
As Dixon continues to guide the continually growing student body, she said she can’t help but feel unheard by the community as bonds continue to fail and her work load continues to grow.
“We can keep telling everyone what the problems are and inviting them in to see it and experience it but at some point, our community just has to be willing to do something about it,” Dixon said.
