For the 17th consecutiveyear, Idaho Falls School District 91 has students from two high schools, Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School, leading in its annual Souper Bowl food drive.
The food drive is organized and run by the high school students, but younger students across the district are getting excited about donating, and are being encouraged by the high schoolers to talk with their parents about giving back to community members in need.
"It is a super humbling experience," Skyline High School Student Organizer Karli Mickelsen said. "It makes me glad that we are able to help out our community it such a big way."
Mickelsen decided to join student government during her junior year of high school and feels it was one the best decisions she made. The student government program gave Mickelsen the opportunity to participate in many community service projects and the students have been preparing for the Souper Bowl drive for several months.
"We are hoping to collect 100,000 cans this year," Mickelsen said. "In years past we have collected around that much, so we are hoping to maybe even pass that goal."
Students from both of the district's high schools have set up booths in local grocery stores, have collected food from their own homes and set up donation boxes at schools throughout the district.
The Souper Bowl drive was set to end this week but due to winter weather advisories and canceled school, the drive has been extended. Both high schools will continue accepting donations until Tuesday Feb. 7. Food can also be dropped off at any of the district's elementary or middle schools. Cash donations can be sent to the Venmo account for the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls, @CFBIdahoFalls.
“During the spring and summer months a family’s food bill can double or triple because kids are no longer eating breakfast and lunch in the schools," Food Basket Executive Director Ariel Jackson told the Post Register for a previous article. "Add into that equation the increased cost of food due to rapid inflation and many families will struggle in the coming months to provide adequate nutrition to their families. This Souper Bowl drive helps Community Food Basket fill in the gaps.”
