George Boland, the superintendent of Idaho Falls School District 91 for the last 15 years, announced Friday that he will retire at the end of the school year.
“I am very appreciative of the opportunity I have had to shape this district, the school district where I attended school, where I graduated from high school and where my children attended school. It has been a rewarding experience for which I will always be grateful,” Boland wrote in the announcement released by the district Friday afternoon.
Boland grew up in Idaho Falls, graduated from Skyline High School and began his teaching career in Billings, Montana, 40 years ago. He has been with Idaho Falls School District since 1991, when he became an assistant principal at Idaho Falls High School, principal at Skyline High School and assistant superintendent.
In 2006 he was selected to replace retiring superintendent John Murdoch in leading the district. During his time as superintendent, District 91 moved its ninth grade classes up to the high school level, opened Compass Academy in 2012 and rebuilt four elementary schools as part of a $53 million bond.
Boland told the Post Register that he had been considering a retirement for a few years, so the additional changes forced by the coronavirus this year had not spurred his decision.
"This was certainly not the year that I anticipated and it brought a whole new set of challenges. I am cautiously optimistic that by this spring, maybe we will be talking about what was instead of what is," Boland said.
After his retirement, Boland said in the announcement that he was looking forward to spending more time with his family and making a cross-country bike ride.
The school board will begin discussing plans to move forward and find the next superintendent during its Dec. 9 board meeting. Boland said there were many qualified potential leaders within the district but that nobody was "for lack of a better term, the heir apparent."