High schools in Idaho Falls School District 91 will return to in-person classes four days a week after Christmas break.
The District 91 school board unanimously voted Wednesday night to end the alternating day phase that Idaho Falls High School, Skyline High School and Compass Academy have been in for the majority of the school year beginning Jan. 4. At that point, all schools in the district will be teaching in-person classes to all students four days a week with a remote learning/ instructional support day on Fridays.
The district's board of trustees and Superintendent George Boland said the hybrid schedule with two days of remote learning per week had allowed high schools to distance students and reduced the number of quarantines required by the school district. But because overall, absences and quarantines had remained unchanged since the phase change was enacted in October, they saw no major benefit for continuing the current phase.
"Three weeks ago, I would have argued against this. Today I don't think I can. I don't think there's the data to support that hybrid has accomplished what we would want it to," Boland said.
Boland added that teachers who remain uncomfortable about the risk of catching the coronavirus in high schools may petition the district to "flip the situation" and teach from home while all students are in the classroom.
The contested vote from late September that moved high schools into the hybrid phase of District 91's reopening plan was met with a protest outside the district office and recall petitions being filed against the trustees who voted for the change.
Trustee Paul Haacke initially proposed for the change to take place Monday, giving students a week of classes before the beginning of winter break. Other trustees said they felt more comfortable holding off on the change until 2021 to give teachers and families more time to plan around the new expectations.
Haacke cited comments made nationally by Dr. Anthony Fauci and locally by Eastern Idaho Public Health that showed low rates of COVID transmission within schools. He also claimed that District 91 was seeing a higher rate of COVID cases than the neighboring Bonneville Joint School District 93, despite having the more restrictive phase for high schools.
"Its very possible that by getting kids in class, it could help reduce the spread of COVID for both our students and our teachers," Haacke said.
Idaho Falls School District had 14 students and three staff members test positive for the virus this week, compared to 32 students and 26 staff members in Bonneville Join School District during that same time. District 93 has also seen higher totals of students and staff who have tested positive for the virus throughout the school year.
All three principals of the high schools affected by the decision called into the school board meeting and either encouraged the trustees to make the change or said they would support whatever decision was made.