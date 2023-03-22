Idaho Falls High School exterior shot (copy) (copy)

Idaho Falls School District 91 will seek voter approval for a 10-year, $33 million plant facilities levy in May.

 John Roark/Post Register File

After months of discussion, the Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees unanimously approved the 10-year, $33 million plant facilities levy suggested to the board by Superintendent Jim Shank, at its regularly scheduled March 16 meeting.

The decision comes after the district saw landslide approval of its requested two-year, $13.6 million supplemental levy, passing with 80.7% support on March 14.


