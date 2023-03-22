After months of discussion, the Idaho Falls School District 91board of trustees unanimously approved the 10-year, $33 million plant facilities levy suggested to the board by Superintendent Jim Shank, at its regularly scheduled March 16 meeting.
The decision comes after the district saw landslide approval of its requested two-year, $13.6 million supplemental levy, passing with 80.7% support on March 14.
In November, thedistrict's $250 million bond measure failed to garner supermajority approval. The bondwould have addressed the district's overpopulated schools, including Sunnyside Elementary School, which district officials have reported to be over 145% capacity, and Idaho Falls High School, which is said to have been over 140% capacity for years, as well as securityupgrades at and Skyline High School.
The bond money would have been used to build a new Idaho Falls High School and to cover extensive renovations to Skyline High School as well as a new elementary school in south Idaho Falls and a larger elementary school to replace Temple View Elementary School on the north side of the city.
Where a majority of the funds from the supplemental levy, more than $10.8 million, will be put toward salaries and benefits, money fromthe proposedrequested plant facilities levy would be used, among other things, to build a new elementary school in hopes to alleviate overcrowding and stressors at Sunnyside Elementary School.
The plant facilities levy would only require 55% voter approval, relieving district officials from the pressures of a supermajority vote.
The November bond measure garnered 57.98% support.
District officials said more information is to come on taxpayer burden and funding specifics as they get closer to the vote.
