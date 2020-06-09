Nearly a third of parents in Bonneville Joint School District 93 feel safe sending their kids back to in-person classes next fall, even if the coronavirus pandemic gets worse.
Their responses were part of an online survey sent out to parents by the school district at the beginning of June, asking how they felt about different ways school could look in the fall. More than 3,700 parents had replied to the survey by Friday, and those families represented more than half of the roughly 14,000 students who were enrolled in District 93 last year.
The survey's first question asked if parents felt safe with their kids returning to school in August. The largest group, making up 38.4% of the parents who replied, said they'd be comfortable with fall classes as long as the outbreak did not get worse. Another 32.8% of parents said they would feel good with sending students back even if the coronavirus situation got worse in the area.
That number was the biggest surprise to Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme when he saw the survey results. He said that he expected fewer parents to be fine with the return to classes during a worse outbreak, but said he understood the frustration parents felt with online classes.
"I think that shows there is a fundamental purpose for having students in classrooms and the traditional education, which is what parents want," Woolstenhulme said.
Just over 6% of parents said they would not feel safe sending their kids back in the fall, with some saying a coronavirus vaccine would be the only thing that would change their mind.
With 64 instances as of 5 p.m. Monday, Bonneville County has had more than half of the confirmed and probable coronavirus cases in the Eastern Idaho Public Health District. About half of those cases are still being actively monitored by the public health agency.
The District 93 survey also asked about five different ways that classes could look in the fall: normal in-person classes, all online classes, a split between the two approaches based on the class subject, having students in school on alternating days and having students in school once a week.
Echoing the other survey results, the options that involved having more in-person classes available were the most widely supported among parents. The return to a normal school year had nearly 85% support from the parents who replied, with the idea of alternating days to cut class sizes in half receiving the second-highest approval. Two-thirds of respondents said they felt "not good" or "awful" about having classes be taught entirely online in the fall.
One of the parents who responded to the survey is Joanna Lords. She has three children attending Rimrock Elementary School and a younger one who is immuno-compromised, so the family has been cautious about going back into the world.
Despite the health concerns and the relative success her kids had with online learning this spring, Lords said she was in favor of returning to school in the fall. She said the alternating days approach was her top choice, as long as the case numbers did not get worse than they currently are.
"I feel like that would give kids the opportunity to be in class and be taught by their teachers but still minimize the risk a little bit," Lords said.
The State Board of Education decided earlier this spring to allow schools to return to classes if they met local public health criteria and the state loosened restrictions on group sizes and social distancing.
Woolstenhulme said that concerned parents were still able to enroll their kids in Bonneville Online Elementary or Bonneville Online High School for the upcoming year. In the district survey, 700 elementary school parents and 132 high school parents said they would like additional details about online enrollment.
"Those online schools have been around for more than a decade. We are fortunate that we can accommodate those parents who don't feel comfortable sending their kids back," Woolstenhulme said.
Woolstenhulme said the district was working with Eastern Idaho Public Health to make a plan to return all students to school in the fall, with the final decision coming in early August.