Whether you need to teach a second-grader how to read or to lead soldiers in transporting equipment across international borders, John Murdoch has the skills to get the job done.

Maj. John Murdoch, a field artillery support operations officer, was recently deployed for a year in Kuwait with the Army National Guard’s 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team and has returned to his regular job as an elementary school principal.


