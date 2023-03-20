Bonneville Joint School District 93's board of trustees has unanimously voted to put a $34.5 million bond before patrons this spring.
The district is seeking voter approval to build a new elementary school on property it already owns.
The new elementary school, to be built on land in the Iona corridor, will house almost 800 students, many of whom have recently moved to the area as it has seen an "explosion of new growth in recent years," district officials said. The building would have a total of 36 classrooms — 30 general education classrooms and six special education classrooms.
“The bond project would provide significant relief for the district," Samantha Williams, an executive team assistant and co-anchor for the district's "D93 News" website, said in a news release.
Funds from the bond, if passed, could also go toward much-needed repairs for district schools, some of which are in need of new roofs and varying infrastructure problems.
The proposed elementary school would be close in size and capacity to that of Black Canyon Middle School, which opened in August 2021, but would cost more to build due to inflationary cost increases in construction, materials and labor.
Black Canyon Middle School is currently the newest school in the district and cost patrons $32 million dollars, said District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme.
District officials said that the current estimated burden on its patrons following its hopeful approval of the bond is approximately $36 per every $100,000 of a home's value.
Following the district's regularly scheduled board meeting, Woolstenhulme entered the district's Facebook Live to discuss the decision with parents and patrons. Some questioned why the district has not asked voters to approve more football fields or athletic fieldhouses such as the ones in other districts across the state.
“To me, that's a really simple answer, it's when our patrons will support it," Woolstenhulme said. "It's been an uphill battle just to get classrooms built that we absolutely have to have to house our growing student population, so trying to add on ‘nice to have’ things has just honestly felt like it's impossible."
More information on the bond as well as its burden on patrons will become available as the vote gets closer, District 93 officials said.
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.