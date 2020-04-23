The deadline for two major scholarships provided by Idaho Falls School District 91 has been extended to the end of April.
The District 91 Education Foundation has extended the application window for graduating seniors applying for the Maeck Family Foundation Scholarship and the Odd Fellows Memorial Scholarship.
The Maeck scholarship will provide $2,500 to one or more graduating seniors. The Odd Fellows scholarship will give $5,000 to one graduating senior as well as $5,000 to a former District 91 student who is now a sophomore or junior at an Idaho college or vocational school.
"That one's been a little more challenging because the colleges are shut down, but we were able to do a little bit of outreach to students in February and March," Ed Foundation Executive Director Margaret Wimborne said.
Finished applications can be physically sent to the district office at 690 John Adams Parkway, submitted through a student's high school counselor or emailed to edfoundation@d91.k12.id.us. The recipients will be announced before the end of the school year.